Jacklyn Zeman, Star of ‘General Hospital,’ Dead at 70
‘HEARTBROKEN’
Jacklyn Zeman, who played the role of Barbara “Bobbie” Spencer on General Hospital for over 45 years, has died, the show’s executive producer announced Wednesday. She was 70. Her family told ABC News that Zeman died after being diagnosed with cancer. “On behalf of our General Hospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Jackie Zeman,” producer Frank Valentini tweeted. “Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work.” He added that Zeman would be “greatly missed,” but said her “positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew.” “We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey,” Valentini wrote.