Jackson Browne Announces Death of His Actor Son, 52
Folk singer Jackson Browne, 77, announced the death of his son Ethan in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away,” reads the post. Ethan was 52 years old. The cause of death is unknown. Ethan was an actor and model who appeared in the 2004 film Raising Helen. He was also a father. In 2022, Jackson praised Ethan’s parenting skills, saying in an interview with Tru Rock Revival, “Ethan is a great father. He’s a great son, a great man. I love seeing him with his kids. When I see him in his movies, modeling, with his daughter, and being such a great dad, it makes me very proud. It makes me feel I’ve done something really right in my life.” Ethan’s mother, Phyllis Major, died by suicide at age 30 when Ethan was a toddler. Ethan appeared with Jackson Browne on the cover of a 1974 issue of Rolling Stone, nuzzling his father’s face.