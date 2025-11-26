Jackson Browne Announces Death of His Actor Son, 52

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Late fall is officially in full swing (and winter is just around the corner), which means shorter days, cooler weather, and criminally overrated pumpkin spice everything are the new normal. As we inch closer to the height of the holiday season, temperatures are sharply declining, holiday house guests are trickling in, and PTO is being taken. It’s cozy season, and there’s no better way to honor it than by cozying up with a luxe, warm, and ultra-soft blanket.

ICYMI: Lola Blankets are indisputably the best throws on the market—they’re designed from the softest, slightly stretchy faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable (yes, really). Right now, the brand is hosting its best sale of the year: 55 percent off sitewide with the code BF55 for Cyber Week.

In addition to this unheard-of deal, the brand is also offering free shipping on orders over $250. It’s a great opportunity to treat yourself and/or gift one to the tough-to-shop-for person on your list who says they “don’t want anything.” If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions. The blankets are designed with a four-way therapeutic stretch fabric, which is perfect for cuddling with a partner or pet—no need to worry about anyone getting left uncovered while you cozy up by the fire.

Plus, they’re shed-proof, stain-resistant, and double-hemmed for added durability, so they’re an investment that will last. Either way, it’s Lola’s biggest sale of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket for snuggle season, now’s the time to treat yourself to the infamous Lola Blanket.