Jackson Browne Says He Has Coronavirus
Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne, 71, has revealed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and wishes he had heeded advice to stay put. “I feel lucky that I’m not really affected,” the “Somebody’s Baby” singer told Rolling Stone, noting that he believes he was exposed to the virus at the Love Rocks NYC benefit concert earlier this month. “There’s so much we don’t know. The one thing you can do is not go anywhere, not show up anywhere. Now I wish I hadn’t gone to New York and done this benefit. I think to myself, ‘How much simpler would it have been had I just called in and said no, I’m not going to travel on a cross-country flight and spend two days in New York with all these people that are singing all over the country,’” he was quoted as saying. He said he immediately began self-quarantining after learning of his diagnosis, even though his symptoms are “really pretty mild.” But he said his case should provide an important lesson for those not taking the pandemic seriously. “So many people that have it aren’t going to be tested,” he said. “They don’t have symptoms, but they might have it and might be able to pass it on.”