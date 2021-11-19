GOP Candidate: Fauci Deserves Jail, Not My Hero Kyle Rittenhouse
DEEPLY CONFUSED
As far as we know, Dr. Anthony Fauci has never appeared at an anti-racism protest with a semiautomatic rifle and shot three people. However, according to one Republican pastor running in the Oklahoma Senate primary, White House Chief medical advisor is much more deserving of jail time than Kyle Rittenhouse, who is on trial for fatally shooting two protesters and injuring a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. Jackson Lahmeyer, a MAGA diehard challenging Sen. James Lankford in the primary, said of Fauci during a Facebook Live this week: “They worship a mass murderer. He belongs in prison... But Kyle Rittenhouse, who defends himself against a convicted pedophile, a convicted woman-beater, is fighting for his life not to go to prison. Our nation is living upside down right now.” A glance at Lahmeyer’s campaign site reveals his deep confusion about the pandemic and vaccines, and he even provides a link telling supporters to sign a COVID-19 vaccine-exemption form. Oklahoma has lost nearly 11,000 residents to the coronavirus.