CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Brother of NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Faces Assault Allegations
UNDER FIRE
Read it at The Sun
The brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been accused of multiple assaults at a bar last month, including forcibly kissing the owner. Jackson Mahomes—known for his popular TikTok account with over 1 million followers—faces allegations of shoving a waiter multiple times and, in a later separate incident, forcibly kissing Aspen Vaughn, owner of Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge. Vaughn said police are investigating the incidents by reviewing security footage. Meanwhile, Mahomes’ lawyer said the allegations are false, claiming to have corroborating statements from “several” witnesses.