Jackson Mahomes, Brother of Patrick Mahomes, Arrested for Sexual Battery
LOCKED UP
Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested and booked for sexual battery Wednesday morning at Johnson County Jail in Kansas. According to his arrest record, the 22-year-old was arrested at 7 a.m. CT with his bond set at $100,000. He’s been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of misdemeanor battery for allegedly sexually and physically assaulting the owner of a Kansas restaurant in February. The 40-year-old owner of Aspen’s Restaurant and Bar Lounge alleged that Mahomes tried to forcibly kiss her multiple times. Surveillance video captured the alleged incident, which circulated online and has been subject to police investigation since March. Mahomes’ arraignment hearing has been set for Friday at 1:30 p.m.