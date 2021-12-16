Florida Woman Poisoned Boyfriend’s Lemonade to ‘Shut Him Up,’ Police Say
QUIET TIME
A woman in Jacksonville, Florida, has been arrested for poisoning her boyfriend’s lemonade because, according to her, “he wouldn’t shut the fuck up,” authorities said. Alvis Parrish, 54, faces a charge of poisoning food or water with intent to kill or injure for the Dec. 7 incident, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in an arrest report cited by First Coast News. Parrish is said to have confessed to the poisoning from her porch as soon as deputies arrived. “Yeah, I did it.... because he wouldn’t shut the fuck up,” she allegedly yelled. “I gave him just enough to shut him up and called y’all, so he wouldn’t die... do whatever you want but if you don’t take me, I will kill him,” she was quoted as saying. The man reportedly told deputies he had noticed his lemonade tasted strange but drank it anyway. It contained Seroquel, an antipsychotic that can be used to induce sleep, police said. Prior to the poisoning, the lovely couple had been together for nine years; it is not clear if they will make it to 10.