Jacksonville Gunman Went to Local Historically Black University Before Shooting

The man who killed three Black people at a Dollar General in Jacksonville, Florida, had tried to access the campus of a historically Black university before the shooting. Edward Waters University said in a statement that the gunman had been turned away from the campus earlier on Saturday before the shooting. When asked by security, he refused to identify himself and left, though the school said it reported the encounter to police. The gunman later killed three people before he killed himself on Saturday in what police said was a racially motivated shooting. The gunman and the victims have not yet been identified.