Jacksonville Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer Apologizes for ‘Just Stupid’ Behavior in Viral Video
‘OWN IT’
After videos of Jacksonville Jaguars’ Urban Meyer partying went viral, the coach publicly apologized to his family, his team, and Shad Khan, owner of the NFL team. The videos appear to show Meyer, a married man, touching a young blonde woman’s butt while she danced between his legs at his Columbus, Ohio restaurant, Urban Meyer’s Pint House. “They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, and I should have left,” he said. The 57-year-old coach apologized for what he called “just stupid” behavior. “I explained everything that happened and owned it,” said Meyer. “Just stupid. Should not have put myself in that kind of position.” Meyer vowed to live by the team’s daily motto and just “own it.” The Jaguars, who are in the midst of a losing streak, have faced a few other stumbles this year, including the hiring—and quick firing—of strength coach Chris Doyle, who has allegedly displayed racist behavior and is facing a hefty lawsuit.