‘We Are All Sinners!’: Urban Meyer’s Wife Speaks Out About His Bar Antics
‘all make mistakes’
Jacksonville Jaguars’ coach Urban Meyer has had quite a week after a video of him dancing suggestively with a young blonde woman made the rounds on social media over the weekend. TMZ reports that his wife, Shelley Meyer, is now speaking up after four days of silence. “We all make mistakes—we are all sinners,” she wrote. In her post, Shelley revealed she was going to leave Twitter because of the “hate, vitriol, and slander” she and her family have been subjected to following her husband’s weekend antics. “To my wonderful followers/friends: THANK YOU,” wrote Shelley. “For your love, support, friendship, laughs—I will miss this most. I love you ALL and wish God’s blessings on you. Thank you.”