North Carolina Cop Accidentally Shoots 15-Year-Old Son in Head
TRAGIC
A Jacksonville, North Carolina police officer accidentally shot his son in the head on Monday afternoon, KDFW reports. The 15-year-old boy was transported to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred in Onslow County and is being investigated by the local district attorney and the sheriff’s office. “This is a tragic event,” District Attorney Ernie Lee said in a statement posted to Facebook. “The reports, statements, and other evidence from the investigation will be provided to this office to determine what actions, if any, will be taken.” Lee said he also spoke to the chief of Jacksonville’s police department. A 2019 Associated Press investigation found more than 1,400 accidental discharges by law enforcement officers between 2012 and 2019.