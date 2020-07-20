Jacksonville Sheriff Has ‘Significant Concerns’ About City Hosting Republican National Convention
The sheriff of Jacksonville, Florida, expressed concern over the “viability” of the city hosting the Republican National Convention at the end of August amid the coronavirus pandemic. “With a growing list of challenges—be it finances, communication and timeline—I cannot say with confidence that this event and our community will not be at risk,” Sheriff Mike Williams said. Williams’ statement comes after the Republican National Committee scaled back the upcoming convention in response to the pandemic. Total attendance will be capped at 7,000 people, limiting crowds to the 2,500 regular RNC delegates, one guest of each of the delegates’ choosing, and alternate delegates. The convention was moved to Florida, now a major hot spot for coronavirus infections, in June after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper insisted that preventative measures, including mask wearing, would be required if the convention were to be held in Charlotte.