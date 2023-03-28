Florida Sergeant Charged With Punching Referee at Kids’ Soccer Game

Read it at News4Jax
A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office homicide sergeant has been charged with battery for allegedly punching a referee in the face while off-duty at a youth soccer game. Sgt. Michael Russell, who worked in the homicide division, is accused of charging onto the field while refs were trying to break up a fight between players. “We never relish arresting an employee of this agency. However, our collective belief in transparency, openness and accountability outweighs any personal allegiance,” Sheriff T.K. Waters said, according to News4Jax. “We are a society of laws, and no one is above those laws.”