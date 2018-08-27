Jacksonville Witness: Gamer Gunman ‘Stared Blankly’ After Loss

Police are continuing to search Monday for a motive in the Florida mass shooting that left two people dead and 11 wounded in Jacksonville before the gunman killed himself at a weekend videogame tournament. Witnesses told local media that the gunman, identified by police as David Katz, 24, of Baltimore, was a disgruntled gamer who became angered after he lost Sunday’s football videogame tournament. The two men killed in Sunday’s shooting have been named by local media as Taylor Robertson, 27, of Ballard, West Virginia, and Eli “Trueboy” Clayton, 22, of Woodland Hills, California. Robertson, reportedly a husband and father, was the winner of the tournament last year and Katz won it the year before, according to the Miami Herald. A witness who told WJAX-TV that he’d defeated Katz in a game Saturday said the suspect refused to shake his hand after the match and “stared blankly,” and was “acting weird” and wearing the same clothes as the day before.
