Missing NYC Woman Found Dead in Trash Compactor of Manhattan Building

A woman found dead and stuffed in the trash compactor of a lavish Manhattan development was identified by police as Jaclyn Elmquist, a Mission Staffing employee who was reported missing after leaving work on Friday, The New York Post reported.

An employee at the +Art building discovered the 24-year-old’s body on Friday; she had trauma to her head and body, according to the Post.

A relative reported Elmquist missing on Friday after she didn’t return home after a work party in Manhattan. She was last seen getting into a cab outside Catch Steakhouse, per a missing person poster.

Foul play is not suspected in Elmquist’s death, police said.

“​​A 24-year-old woman was found unconscious and unresponsive in a garbage compactor at the bottom [of] a trash chute at 540 West 28th Street,” an NYPD spokesperson told the Daily Mail. “EMS responded and pronounced her dead at the scene. Preliminary investigations suggest she died having fallen down the garbage chute. No criminality is suspected at this time.”

“The medical examiner will confirm an exact cause of death. At this time the investigation remains ongoing.”