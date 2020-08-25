Jacob Blake Paralyzed, Perhaps Permanently, After Police Shooting: Father
‘EIGHT HOLES’
Jacob Blake is paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot by Kenosha, Wisconsin police officers last week and doctors are unable to say if his injuries will be permanent, according to his father. Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot by police several times at point-blank range as he tried to get into a van with his children on Sunday. His shooting has sparked two nights of protests in Kenosha, and cops deployed tear gas on protesters late Monday night. In the latest update on Blake’s condition, his father said there are now “eight holes” in his son’s body, and he can’t move from the waist down. It’s not yet known if he’ll be able to fully recover from his injuries. “I want to put my hand on my son’s cheek and kiss him on his forehead, and then I’ll be OK,” his father said. “I’ll kiss him with my mask. The first thing I want to do is touch my son.” He went on to ask: “What justified all those shots?... What justified doing that in front of my grandsons?”