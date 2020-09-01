Jacob Blake’s Dad Has ‘No Interest’ in Meeting ‘Racist’ Trump During Kenosha Trip, Says Uncle
NO THANKS
Jacob Blake’s family has said they have absolutely no interest in meeting President Donald Trump during his scheduled visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, later on Tuesday. The father of Jacob Blake—the Black man who was shot by police last month—told CNN Monday night that he won’t “play politics with my son’s life,” adding that the family has received threats as protests over his son’s shooting raged. Blake’s uncle Justin Blake told CNN: “President Trump is a racist who stokes racial tensions. He has been stirring racial tensions since he got in the White House. Why, as Jacob’s uncle, would I want to talk to him? Our focus is on Jacob and healing the community.” He added that Jacob Blake’s father has told him he “has no interest in speaking with President Trump” and instead is focused on getting justice. Trump claimed Monday that he nixed the idea of meeting Blake’s family in Wisconsin because they wanted to involve lawyers.