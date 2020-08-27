CHEAT SHEET
Jacob Blake's Father Says Paralyzed Son Is Handcuffed to Hospital Bed
Jacob Blake’s father has many questions after visiting his son on Wednesday in the hospital and finding him handcuffed to the bed according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The 29-year-old was shot seven times by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey on Sunday, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. “He can’t go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?” his father asked. Blake was also still questioning why his son was arrested, and said that the family’s attorney is trying to ensure that he will be allowed to return home once he leaves the hospital.