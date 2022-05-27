NRA Cans Houston Concert After Nearly Every Performer Drops Out
STAND DOWN
The National Rifle Association appears to have canceled its tone-deaf “Grand Ol’ Night of Freedom” concert in Houston this weekend after all but one performer said they’d pull out. Country singer Jacob Bryant was the only musician still slated to appear at the ill-timed event accompanying the NRA’s annual convention. But, when a Twitter user told Bryant on Friday that he should pull out, he replied, “The show has been cancelled since yesterday.” Lee Greenwood, a staple of Trump rallies, withdrew on Friday while telling Fox News “that weapon killed kids.” Don McLean, Larry Gatlin, Larry Stewart, T. Graham Brown and Danielle Peck had also pulled out. The weekend-long convention nevertheless began in Houston on Friday and is set to feature Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).