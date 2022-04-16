Suspect Arrested in Georgia Family Gun Range Murders
Investigators in Georgia have arrested a suspect in connection to the triple homicide at a gun range that left a couple and their grandson dead. Jacob Christian Muse, 21, was apprehended Friday and charged with three counts of malice murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced. “Even though he’s in jail and with warrants signed for murder, there’s a lot more to work,” Grantville police Chief Steve Whitlock told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s not really over until they say ‘guilty’ in court.” On April 8, Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., the 75-year-old owner of Lock, Stock and Barrel in Grantville, Georgia, was found dead at the gun range along with his wife Evelyn Hawk, 75, and their grandson Luke Hawk, 18. Forty weapons and the store’s security camera were missing. WSB-TV reports that following Muse’s arrest, the Hawk family wrote in a statement: “We are encouraged and honored by the incredible efforts of our local law enforcement...Tommy, Evelyn and Luke Hawk have been laid to rest but, we will certainly see them again.”