Tennessee Man Arrested for Threatening to ‘Shoot Up’ D.C. Planned Parenthood: DOJ
A Tennessee man has been arrested after threatening in an online post to open fire at a Planned Parenthood in Washington, D.C., federal prosecutors announced in a press release on Wednesday. Jacob Cooper, 20, of Clarksville, allegedly posted the threat on the website iFunny on Aug. 13. “Make sure you tell them about how I plan to shoot up a planned parenthood facility in Washington D.C., on August 19th at 3pm,” he wrote in reply to another user’s post, according to the Justice Department. In a separate post penned the same day, he allegedly wrote, “If you are a member of the FBI, CIA, whatever, and are on my profile I will trace your IP address and kill you if the opportunity arises. And I am dead serious about this. I’ll do it with ricin, a bomb, or .308. Whatever it takes, then end result will be the same. I am serious about this. If I am personally contacted by any federal agents, I will do this. I will kill you. Again, I am serious. Sic semper tyrannis.”
Cooper has been charged with unlawfully, knowingly, and intentionally transmitting in interstate or foreign commerce a communication containing a threat to injure another, prosecutors said. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.