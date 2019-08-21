CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    ANOTHER ONE

    Tennessee Man Arrested for Threatening to ‘Shoot Up’ D.C. Planned Parenthood: DOJ

    Danika Fears

    Breaking News Editor

    Reuters/Lawrence Bryant

    A Tennessee man has been arrested after threatening in an online post to open fire at a Planned Parenthood in Washington, D.C., federal prosecutors announced in a press release on Wednesday. Jacob Cooper, 20, of Clarksville, allegedly posted the threat on the website iFunny on Aug. 13. “Make sure you tell them about how I plan to shoot up a planned parenthood facility in Washington D.C., on August 19th at 3pm,” he wrote in reply to another user’s post, according to the Justice Department. In a separate post penned the same day, he allegedly wrote, “If you are a member of the FBI, CIA, whatever, and are on my profile I will trace your IP address and kill you if the opportunity arises. And I am dead serious about this. I’ll do it with ricin, a bomb, or .308. Whatever it takes, then end result will be the same. I am serious about this. If I am personally contacted by any federal agents, I will do this. I will kill you. Again, I am serious. Sic semper tyrannis.”

    Cooper has been charged with unlawfully, knowingly, and intentionally transmitting in interstate or foreign commerce a communication containing a threat to injure another, prosecutors said. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

    Read it at Justice Department