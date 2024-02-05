Jacob Elordi Accused of Getting ‘Aggressive’ With Radio Prankster

An Australian radio producer has accused Jacob Elordi of assaulting him over the weekend. And according to new reports, the New South Wales Police is investigating the incident.

When the producer approached the actor and made a joke in reference to his recent movie Saltburn, Elordi became agitated and attacked the producer physically, Joshua Fox, a producer for “The Kyle & Jackie O Show” on Australia’s KIIS FM, alleged on the show.

The alleged interaction between Fox and Elordi took place on Saturday, and unfolded, the hosts said, because the station had planned a prank to ask Elordi whether they could have some of his bathwater for Jackie O to enjoy. In Saltburn, after Elordi’s character takes a bath and drains it, Barry Keoghan’s character greedily drinks the remaining dregs.

“So you hit your camera, and you approached the guy, and I’ve got the audio of that approach,” host Kyle prompted Fox. “And then he asked you to stop filming.”

In the audio clip, a male voice can be heard saying, “Excuse me, Jacob? I just wanted to say hey, I’m from the Kyle & Jackie O show.”

“Oh, well done,” a voice, apparently Elordi’s, responds. “Cool.”

“Really random, but could I give you this? Jackie wants a birthday present,” the first voice says.

“Jacob Elordi’s bathwater,” Elordi says, sounding as though he’s reading a label. “What am I supposed to do with this? Put bathwater in it?”

“You could send it to the studio,” the first voice says.

“Are you kidding? Are you filming? Can you not, man, please?” Elordi says.

The audio clip ends shortly after Fox attempts to give Elordi something, and Elordi refuses.

“I approach, and I’m holding this tupperware here that literally just says ‘Jacob Elordi’s bathwater,’ empty,” Fox told Kyle and Jackie O on Monday. “He says ‘Hey, are you filming, can you not,’ and I say yeah, that’s fine, and you hear me end [the video]. He said, ‘Can you not use the footage?’ And I said yeah, that’s fine because the joke didn’t land.”

But that’s apparently when things took an “aggressive” turn.

“Then he then kind of gets up in my face,” Fox explained. “So close, you know, someone standing over you, and he’s a lot taller than me. I could have kissed him, he was that close. So I’m backed against this wall, he’s right in my face and his two boys are on either side of me. I’m feeling quite intimidated, and then Jacob demands I delete the footage. It’s like a switch went off, and he’s becoming quite aggressive.”

“I say yeah, I’ve deleted it, and he goes, go into your Recently Deleted,” Fox continued, referring to the photo folder on iPhones. “I’m thinking, if I delete this footage, there’s no evidence that this encounter happened, and the way they’re already surrounding me, I’m thinking something’s going to happen. So I refuse, and then Jacob kind of just flips his hands and pushes me against the wall, and his hands are on my throat. One of his boys pull him off of me, and I walk quickly back towards the venue.”

In a statement, NSW Police told Variety, “Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs. Police were told about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Elordi’s rep for comment but did not immediately receive a response.