Jacob Elordi’s Steamy Bath Scene in ‘Saltburn’ Has Been Immortalized With a Scented Candle

No one works faster (and harder) than the all-consuming fans of Jacob Elordi. After many of us were left bewildered, consumed, and, shall we say, curious after watching the viral Saltburn bathtub scene, now we can experience this moment night after night in our own homes. Jacob Elordi’s beloved bath water has now been encapsulated in a candle with what we can only expect to be a scent that’s slightly salty and maybe even sweet.

While we’re not sure if we are genuinely disturbed or strangely delighted by this sentiment, either way, we’re dying to find out what this candle truly smells like. After all, nothing feels cozier than winding down at night with a nice book, a glass of wine, and lighting up our favorite heartthrob’s semen-infused scent.

If you’re as intrigued as we are, there are a variety of iterations of the Jacob Elordi-inspired candle on Amazon and Etsy for you to try. While you’re at it, maybe grab one for a girlfriend because these candles are the perfect Galentine’s Gift. Sadly, it may be the closest we’ll ever get to smelling the real Jacob Elordi, but it can’t stop a girl from dreaming.

‘Saltburn’ Movie Scented Soy Candle This Felix-inspired candle claims to smell like sea salt and orchids and features an image of the viral scent on the front. Plus, it’s 25 percent off right now. Buy At Etsy $ 28

Jacob Elordi Bathwater Soy Candle This premium hand-poured candle is available in a wide range of scents for those who aren’t keen on the actual saltwater smell. Buy At Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Jacob Elordi’s Bath Water Candle A fabulous Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day gift for a Jacob Elordi fan. Buy At Etsy $ 27

