Similar to his Elvis predecessor, actor Austin Butler, who infamously retained fragments of his Elvis voice long after filming his role in the Oscar-nominated Baz Luhrmann biopic, Jacob Elordi kept his voice in the Elvis octave the entire time Priscilla was filming, he told GQ in a new interview. “There’s all these layers and hoops that you have to jump through to get to that voice,” Elordi, who’s now earning raves for his turn as The King in Sofia Coppola’s movie, explained. “So for me personally to be dropping out my voice and then coming in, it’s not going to work.” Will Elordi take home an Oscar nom, just like Butler? Only time will tell.