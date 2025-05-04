Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Jacob Elordi’s ‘On Swift Horses’ Co-Star Suffered Kissing-Related Injury

KISS IT BETTER
Catherine Bouris
Updated 05.04.25 1:21AM EDT 
Published 05.04.25 1:16AM EDT 
On Swift Horses cast at TIFF
Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Diego Calva, one of the stars of the upcoming gay period drama On Swift Horses, revealed in an interview with Attitude that he ended up developing neck pain from kissing his 6′5” co-star Jacob Elordi. He told the mag, “There was one moment, probably the first scene when I realized how tall Jacob was and it was my first time acting looking up. He was laughing at me! He’s way taller—I had like a neck pain for the first week from just kissing.” He added that he found shooting sex scenes with and being naked around the Australian actor intimidating, because “He’s like a f---ing god! He’s too perfect!” The film, which stars Calva, Elordi, and Daisy Edgar-Jones and is directed by Daniel Minahan, was released late last month following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last September.

Read it at Attitude

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
‘The White Lotus’ Star Mocks Cast Feud Rumors
WHERE’S THE BEEF?
Catherine Bouris
Published 05.03.25 10:54PM EDT 
Jason Isaacs
Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter

Jason Isaacs, star of the most recent season of The White Lotus as well as the Harry Potter film franchise, took to Instagram to respond to rumors of ongoing drama between members of the show’s cast. As Page Six reports, Isaacs posted selfies to his Instagram on Friday, taken with co-star Walton Goggins, which were accompanied by the caption, “Guess who was on my plane? Hey, all you genius online sleuths—see any beef?!!” The post was liked by fellow co-stars Sam Nivola, Carrie Coon, and Aimee Lou Wood, while Goggins posted his own selfie with Isaacs to his Instagram story with the caption, “Got to hug Timothy Ratliff yesterday.” Since the show’s finale, rumors of drama between cast members, including Goggins and Wood, have taken social media by storm. Isaacs has certainly done his part to fan the flames, saying in one interview of the time spent on-set that there were “friendships that were made and friendships that were lost.”

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

ICYMI, You Can Score an Oura Ring for Just $200 Right Now
STEP TO IT
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.24.25 2:00PM EDT 
Oura Ring Sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Oura Ring.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Originally designed as a sleep tracker, Oura Ring has evolved its innovative design over the years to monitor a broader range of health and wellness metrics, including dedicated fitness markers like heart rate monitoring, along with overnight blood oxygen sensing, stress detection, period prediction functionality, and so much more. While other fitness-forward smart rings have launched in recent years, Oura Ring is the OG in the space, and, in my opinion, it’s still the best. The wellness brand recently launched its latest model, the Oura Ring 4, but if you’re willing to invest in an earlier model, you can score up to $200 off a new ring.

As someone who has tried several Oura Ring iterations over the years (including the Oura Ring 4), I think the earlier versions are almost just as good as its latest, especially if you’re new to smart rings and don’t want to pay full price. For a limited time, take advantage of Oura Ring’s ”special pricing” promo and score $200 off the Heritage and Horizon models (discount depends on the finish).

Oura Ring
Down from $450
See At Oura Ring

Free Returns | Free Shipping

If you’re unfamiliar with Oura rings’ technology, there are a few key factors that make the leading smart ring more appealing than wrist wearables. Unlike other wrist wearables like the Fitbit and Apple Watch, the Oura Ring is worn on your finger, offering a sleeker and discreet profile. More importantly, rings also tend to fit better, which can yield potentially more accurate health readings. The ring’s form factor was chosen because the finger provides a stronger heart rate signal than any other part of the body; it directly measures the arteries in your fingers, just like doctors do.

If you’ve been looking to ditch your wrist tracker for something more stylish, this current Oura Ring promotion is the perfect opportunity to invest.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Metaphor Alert: Sovereignty Beats Journalism at Kentucky Derby
FROM THE HORSE’S MOUTH
Catherine Bouris
Published 05.03.25 9:39PM EDT 
Kentucky Derby 2025
Michael Clevenger/USA TODAY Network

Sovereignty managed to defy the odds—and the wet conditions—and take home the trophy at Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, beating favorite Journalism to win the $5 million prize in 2:02.31. Journalism, who was the favorite heading into the race with 3-1 odds, came second, while Baeza came third and Final Gambit came fourth. Sovereignty is owned by Godolphin, the stables owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Sovereignty’s team will receive $3.1 million of the $5 million prize after the pot was increased last year from $3 million to $5 million, making it the largest prize in Derby history. Sovereignty’s win is the second for trainer Bill Mott, who won his first Derby in 2019 with Country House. That metaphorical idea of Sovereignty beating Journalism was not lost on spectators. Sarah Palin took to X to describe it as “Providential,” while The Athletic’s Mark Lazerus lamented that, “Sovereignty defeating Journalism hits a little too close to home these days.”

Read it at ABC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Famous Rapper Mourns the Sudden Death of Mother
‘MOMMA’S BOY’
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.03.25 6:06PM EDT 
Fat Joe
Fat Joe Prince Williams/Prince Williams/WireImage

American rapper Fat Joe has lost his beloved mother Marie Del-Carmen Cartagena. The “What’s Luv?” singer posted a beautiful tribute to the woman he called his world on Saturday with an emotional message and a series of photos. “This a real one, peace to the woman who brought me in this world. She didn’t have much but she gave us everything. Anyone who knows my Mom knows she had a heart of gold,” he wrote. The singer added that his mother loved her community and people so much that she refused to move out of the projects despite her son’s financial success. She “died of a broken heart” after losing her husband of 60 years, he added. Fat Joe’s father, Ernesto, died in February. “My dad wanted her with him... Mommy till I see you again you were my world, my heart, my everything. I’ll continue to make you proud,” he added. The rapper has long had a close bond with his mother. In January he celebrated her birthday by calling himself a “momma’s boy” and applauding her for beating cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Upway Makes Choosing the Right e-Bike Price, Ride, and Model Easier Than Ever
WATT’S STOPPING YOU
Scouted Staff
Published 05.01.25 9:14PM EDT 
Upway e-Bike
Upway

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

They are everywhere now—heading to the grocery store, to school drop-off, and even to that park that doesn’t allow motorized vehicles. The e-Bike has become endemic when you’re traveling around town. But, trying to buy one isn’t always easy... or affordable. There are many options with tons of things to consider spread out across a wide digital landscape.

Comparing and contrasting those specs on individual websites is as exhausting as pedaling uphill. That’s what sets Upway’s e-Bike shop apart. Its mission is to make shopping for your bike as easy as riding it, with new and used models from every major brand. And right now, you can get up to 60 percent off retail, free delivery throughout California in just a few days, and a one-year warranty with your purchase.

Find the Perfect e-Bike
Up to 60% off + 1-year warranty
Shop At Upway

Free Shipping

Upway doesn’t just let you compare bikes in one place; it provides a short quiz that guides you toward models that fit your needs. It asks for your height, intended use, expected range, and cargo needs. Our favorite aspect is the “help me decide” option that broadens the search. It’s a fast way to narrow down options and is conveniently placed at the top of the homepage.

Upway also has showrooms where you can see the products in person, offers services to get your e-bike certified as new or “like-new,” and has offers to buy back e-bikes for cash. So if you’re in the market to pedal less but travel more, don’t miss out on up to 60 percent off throughout May.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
‘Succession’ Star Offers to Be Next James Bond—With a Twist
ÖÖ7
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 05.03.25 1:24PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Alexander Skarsgard attends Apple TV+'s "Murderbot" New York Premiere at Regal Union Square on April 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/WireImage)
Alexander Skarsgard attends Apple TV+'s "Murderbot" premiere. Marleen Moise/WireImage

A Succession star has thrown his hat into the ring to be the next James Bond amid an ongoing search for a new actor to fill the role after Daniel Craig. In an interview with The Times of London, Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard said he would love to play the secret agent with a license to kill—with a twist. “I could be a very polite, diplomatic Swedish James Bond, who negotiates. There’ll be no violence at all,” he quipped. “It’ll just be boardroom meetings where people try to find consensus, everyone’s stressed out and desperately tries to avoid an argument or complications, that’s very Swedish. I’ll pitch it!” According to Skarsgard—whose brothers Bill and Gustaf are also actors like their father, Stellan Skarsgård—Bond played a big part in his decision to enroll in his country’s national service. “I did it because I was 19, I didn’t know what I wanted to do, and I wanted to be James Bond for 18 months,” he told The Times. Skarsgard, who has had starring roles in shows Big Little Lies and True Blood, next appears in AppleTV+ series Murderbot, based on the sci-fi novella series Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells.

Read it at The Times of London

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Oasis Tour Rider Reveals Plan to Keep Brothers From Fighting
DON'T LOOK BACK IN ANGER
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.03.25 12:20PM EDT 
Published 05.03.25 12:00PM EDT 
Noel and Liam
Noel and Liam Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher have set aside their differences to reunite the band and jam out with fans. But that doesn’t mean they’ve fully buried the hatchet. In fact, the two have outlined arrangements throughout their tour to keep their distance. For starters, the duo is planning to hold separate VIP after-parties after their gigs during their summer UK tour. Noel, 57, and little bro Liam, 52, have also picked completely separate green rooms for their tour dates, forcing friends of both bandmates to pick between them. Outwardly, Liam has expressed gratitude about working with his sibling; Noel echoed his sentiment, saying, “He’s alright, he’s on tip-top form” last week. The pair’s historically volatile relationship has led to both physical and legal fights. Oasis broke up in 2009 due to a backstage brawl just minutes before a set in Paris. Now, 16 years later, they’re reuniting to reminisce on the good ol’ days. They’ll start playing across the United Kingdom and Ireland with former bandmates Andy Bell, Gem Archer, Bonehead, and new drummer Joey Waronker. The tour starts in July.

Read it at The Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
MTV Reality Star Kirk Medas Dies at 33
A DIMMER WORLD
William Vaillancourt
Published 05.02.25 9:36PM EDT 
Kirk Medas
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Kirk Medas, who starred in the MTV reality television show Floribama Shore, died on Friday. He was 33. The cause of death was liver failure, according to his father, TMZ reported. Medas had been hospitalized for nearly two weeks with a “severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis,” his family previously told the outlet. Medas was on the MTV show from 2017 until 2020, appearing in 25 episodes over three seasons. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Kirk Medas, a beloved member of the Floribama Shore family,“ a network spokesperson told People. ”Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time." Former castmates Nilsa Prowant and Aimee Hall recently shared a GoFundMe that Medas’ family had set up for his medical bills and rehabilitation, but which now includes funeral arrangements. In a Facebook post, Hall remembered Medas: “I already miss his voice, his laughter, his presence. The world feels a little dimmer without him—but I know I’ll see my best friend again someday.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Andy Beshear Teases 2028 Presidential Run
IT’S COMPLICATED
William Vaillancourt
Published 05.02.25 6:53PM EDT 
Andy Beshear
Andy Beshear Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear opened the door for a 2028 presidential run—just a bit. The red state Democrat, in an interview with Louisville station WDRB, said that he would be motivated to run in part to build a better future for his two children. “If you’d asked me a couple years ago if this is something I’d consider, I probably wouldn’t have, but I don’t want to leave a broken country to my kids,” he explained. “So if I’m somebody that can bring this nation together, hopefully find some common ground, it’s something I’ll consider.” Beshear, who was reportedly on the short list of vice presidential candidates for Kamala Harris’ campaign last year, is in his second and final term as governor. Last month, Beshear launched a podcast, in which he has staked out a moderate tone. “Far too much of what we see out there tries to put us in a box, is this talking head versus that talking head,” he said in the pilot episode. “It tries to make everything D or R, red or blue, left or right, and we know the world’s so much more complicated than that.”

Read it at WDRB Louisville

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Bestselling Anti-Frizz Brand Now Has Formulas to Combat Thinning Hair
SCALP SUPPORT
Scouted Staff
Updated 04.30.25 5:14AM EDT 
Published 04.17.25 4:05PM EDT 
John Frieda ULTRAfiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum
John Frieda.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

John Frieda is known for its range of frizz-taming haircare products at affordable price points, including the bestselling John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum. Now, the haircare brand is tackling another common concern: hair thinning. The brand’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum targets fine, thinning hair at the roots by nourishing the scalp with a potent blend of ingredients, including biotin, peptides, and caffeine. It also contains rosemary extract, a buzzy haircare ingredient that’s been shown to help combat hair loss. After all, hair growth starts at the scalp, and this targeted formula is designed to boost circulation and decongest follicles, resulting in more density and less shedding.

John Frieda ULTRAfiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum for Fine Hair
See At Amazon

Free Shipping

Plus, like John Frieda’s tried-and-true hero products, this Hair Density Scalp Serum offers 72 hours of weightless protection so you can say goodbye to flyaways and reduce the appearance of split ends without compromising volume and shine. The triple threat hair serum also offers heat protection, so you can use it before styling your hair with heat to reduce damage and breakage. Best of all? The formula works to volumize hair fast. Some reviewers state that the product has delivered visible results in just three to four weeks. If you’re looking for a hair serum that offers hair thinning defense, along with frizz support and heat protection, look no further than John Frieda’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Stan Lee’s Daughter Settles Elder Abuse Lawsuit Against Dad’s Ex-Manager
COMICS CON
William Vaillancourt
Published 05.02.25 6:03PM EDT 
Stan Lee
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Stan Lee‘s daughter has settled a lawsuit against the late comic book icon’s former manager, whom she had accused of elder abuse and the theft of tens of millions of dollars. The agreement was made on Thursday in California’s Los Angeles Superior Court, and depends on the completion of certain terms which are not publicly known. J.C. Lee filed suit in 2019 against Max Anderson, alleging he took advantage of her father in his old age to steal more than $21 million in memorabilia, autograph revenue, and appearance fees. Anderson, who met Lee in 2007, would go on to run Lee’s comic book convention and manage his public appearances. He was also a caretaker for Lee, who died in 2018 at age 95 amid substantial vision loss. Lee accused Anderson of forcing her father to work long hours just months before his death. The trial—not the first legal matter involving alleged elder abuse of the comic book creator—had been scheduled to begin next week.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
‘Frasier’ Star Reveals 19-Year-Old Sister’s Horrific Final Moments
UNSPEAKABLE
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.03.25 4:23AM EDT 
Published 05.02.25 4:46PM EDT 
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer Mathew Tsang/Getty Images

Actor Kelsey Grammer is speaking out about his late sister’s chilling final moments before she was murdered in 1975. The Frasier and Cheers star opened up in his new memoir Karen: A Brother Remembers, where the 70-year-old author reflects on how tragedy has plagued his life. Karen was two weeks shy of her 19th birthday when she was raped and murdered in Colorado by a man on a killing spree. She was brutally stabbed to death in a demise so horrific that Grammer said he couldn’t find joy for decades. Grammer, who said the pain sent him spiraling into years of cocaine and alcohol addiction, said that “the grief was so dominant” that he “couldn’t access happiness.” He was still reeling from the death of his father, who was shot and killed by a taxi driver in 1968. Grammer is now confronting the pain head-on, saying that the book helped him get to a new place with his grief. Hours after his last conversation with his sister, she was viciously murdered by a man who is now serving life behind bars. His two teenage half-brothers died in a shark attack only years later. He says he prays to break the cycle of early death in his family.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
Hot TakesHow This Muppet Explains Why That Muppet Is Going After PBS
Clare Donaldson
Hot TakesDo You Even Understand How Big a Deal ‘Sinners’ Is?
Kevin Fallon
CelebrityBeyoncé Hit With a Cease-and-Desist Letter Over Viral Video
Emell Derra Adolphus
TrailersCarrie Coon: The Queen of HBO Is Back in ‘The Gilded Age’
Clare Donaldson
Reviews‘Poker Face’: Natasha Lyonne Doing ‘Columbo’ Is More Entertaining Than Ever
Nick Schager