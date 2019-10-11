CHEAT SHEET
San Diego Padres Pitcher Arrested After Allegedly Entering Family’s House Through Doggy Door
San Diego Padres pitcher Jacob Nix was arrested this week after allegedly trying to break into an Arizona home through a doggy door—prompting the homeowner to use a stun gun on him, authorities said. Nix, 23, was arrested Sunday on two counts of criminal trespassing after entering a Peoria, Arizona, backyard and then trying to climb through a doggy door at the back of the house, according to court documents filed by the Peoria Police Department. Authorities said a resident at the home kicked the pitcher, at which point fellow baseball player Tom Cosgrove tried to pull him out. Before the professional baseball players could run away, a person inside the home “leaned out of the doggie door and deployed his taser,” stunning Nix in his torso.
Nix reportedly told police he was intoxicated and believed he was entering his own home—but later admitted his home does not have a doggy door. The baseball player was released this week from the Maricopa County jail on a $100 bond and is next due in court on Monday. Cosgrove was also charged with criminal trespassing and was released on bond. “We are aware of the alleged incident involving Jacob Nix last Sunday in Arizona,” the Padres said in a statement. “We take this matter seriously and have been in contact with the Commissioner’s Office and local authorities.”