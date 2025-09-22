A teenager is in custody for his role in a cyber attack that cost MGM Resorts-owned and operated casinos at least $100 million. In 2023, the alleged hackers conducted a pretty straightforward but high stakes heist. One hacker impersonated a MGM Grand employee in a call with the company’s IT Department and requested a password reset, giving him access to MGM’s entire internal system. Once in the system, the hackers disabled slot machines and hotel cards. They blocked employees’ email access and disabled the hotel’s ability to book guests and take reservations. The hackers were also able to access certain customers’ driver’s license information and social security numbers. MGM Grand claimed $100 million in losses across their Vegas properties due to the attack, though the total of the financial damages have not been verified. The teen hacker involved in the plot turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday. His identity has not been revealed. The Clark County DA Office is aiming to try the teen as an adult and is facing charges of extortion, obtaining and using another person’s identifying information to harm or impersonate, and unlawful acts regarding computers.
Man Charged After Pointing Laser at Marine One With Trump Onboard
A man was charged with a federal felony Monday after allegedly pointing a laser at Marine One while President Donald Trump was onboard. Jacob Samuel Winkler was charged with one count of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft, which can amount to five years in prison. Officer Diego Santiago first noticed Winkler walking near Constitution Avenue in Washington D.C. shirtless while “talking to himself and being loud,” according to an affidavit. Santiago shined his flashlight at the man, which then prompted Winkler to aim a red laser at the officer’s eyes, which “briefly disoriented him.” During this time, the Marine One aircraft was flying relatively low above the two individuals, and Winkler allegedly pointed the beam at it. Santiago said the laser “posed a risk of flash blindness and pilot disorientation,” and handcuffed Winkler immediately. Upon being handcuffed, Winkler reportedly repeated the statements, “I should apologize to Donald Trump,” and “I apologize to Donald Trump.” Along with the red laser, investigators also found a three-inch fixed-blade knife on the suspect. Winkler had admitted to pointing the red laser at Marine One, but said he did not know that was not allowed, stating he pointed the laser at all kinds of things.
I am always very careful to distinguish between mountains and molehills in the political news cycle, especially when it comes to Donald Trump. Too much coverage of the president paints everything he does as the worst thing ever. But let me be clear here: What Trump has done at the Department of Justice in recent days—firing a U.S. Attorney after they failed to bring charges against two of his political enemies, and publicly encouraging Attorney General Pam Bondi to make cases against others—is a mountain. A big one. Why? Because it’s now entirely clear that Trump sees the DoJ as his personal plaything—to be used to target those who have crossed him and to excuse those who are on his side. (Tom Homan’s bag of cash, anyone?!) And he is not only willing to expressly target his political enemies but he also appears unwilling to take “no” for an answer when it comes to whether they have actually done anything wrong. It all directly threatens the rule of law—and the idea that the Department of Justice will go wherever the evidence takes it. And that is a mountain.
Want more ball and strike calling—no matter what uniform the batter at the plate is wearing? Check out Chris Cillizza’s Substack and YouTube channel.
Actress Jessie Cave, Lavender Brown in the original Harry Potter movies, claimed that she has been banned from attending fan conventions due to her OnlyFans page. Cave launched her OnlyFans page this year, promising viewers sensual hair content, and telling fans her account was “not sexual.” She has also opened up on Substack, claiming she had been barred from the fan conventions. The franchise explained that it’s a “family show and OnlyFans is affiliated with porn,” she said. Cave believed their reasoning was unjust because actors in TV and films often perform sex scenes. “I’m just playing with my hair!” she said. A new Harry Potter TV series is in development. While Cave was upset about being “canceled” by the franchise, she is encouraged that the new show will cultivate new fans. “There’s going to be a new cast now, and it’s a different time.”
Tom Brady is under fire for a controversial comment he made during a Fox Sports broadcast on Sunday. The former NFL quarterback was reacting to George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver, looking visibly frustrated on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of the Cowboys-Chicago Bears game. “Those helmets can be ... it’s like the dog at home,” Brady said. “Kick the dog, throw the helmet, whatever it takes.” While co-lead of Fox Sports, Kevin Burkhardt, did not react to Brady’s comment about kicking dogs, fans ripped Brady online for the comment. Some viewers claimed his comment “encourages others” to abuse animals. ”Did Tom Brady just insinuate to kick a dog with that comment?" a user posted on X. This is not the first time the retired quarterback’s performance on Fox Sports has been called into question. After his broadcasting debut, critics and pundits called him out for struggling to find words and burping at the end of the first quarter. “I’m learning a lot, believe me,” Brady said.
The death of Hollywood icon Robert Redford has triggered renewed interest in the unsolved murder of his daughter’s college boyfriend. Shauna Redford had met Sid Wells during their freshman year at the University of Colorado, and they were still dating when, just before he was set to begin his senior year, Wells was fatally shot in his apartment on Aug. 1, 1983. Robert Redford stopped filming The Natural to attend the funeral. According to NBC, Wells told his mother that his new roommate, Thayne Smika, was “weird and unsocial,” and Wells later had trouble collecting rent from him. Following Wells’ murder, the roommate became the prime suspect and was arrested. However, the district attorney at the time did not file formal charges, citing insufficient evidence, and Smika was released. In 1986, Smika disappeared. In 2010, after the district attorney decided to run old evidence through new DNA tests, the case was reopened, and a Boulder district judge signed an arrest warrant for Smika on a charge of first-degree murder. Following the decision, Redford called Boulder District Attorney Stan Garnett to thank him and the Boulder Police for continuing to focus on the case. “I thought [the call] was a positive reflection of Robert Redford’s concern about his daughter and about this young man who’d lost his life very tragically,” Garnett said about his conversation with Redford. On Wednesday, the FBI posted a warrant for Smika on X, offering a $10,000 reward.
A TV newsreader has been killed during a flying lesson shortly after sharing an excited message online as she climbed aboard. Debora Estrella, 43, was being taught to fly a Cessna by Bryan Ballesteros when they crashed in the north-eastern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon in the city of Garcia on Saturday. The deadly crash in an industrial estate was preceded by her post to Instagram showing the plane that would claim her life, with the caption “guess what.” The Daily Mail also reports her ex-husband, a journalist, posted updates about the crash before knowing his ex-wife was on board. In a horrific twist, he wrote, “A plane has come down. Civil Protection in Nuevo Leon confirmed two people have died in the accident close to the Ciudad Mitras Industrial Estate in Garcia.” The next morning, her colleague, Maria Julia Lafuente, said in a tear-jerking monologue, “How can I say, good morning, happy Sunday, when our hearts and souls are broken?” Unverified footage from multiple angles, posted on X, shows what appears to be the plane doing stunts. One, however, shows the light aircraft drifting slowly to the ground while being circled by a helicopter. The cause of the crash is not currently known.
Fans have expressed disapproval over the potential casting of a female Lord Voldemort in the newest Harry Potter series. According to industry insider Daniel Richtman on X, both men and women were auditioning for the role of Voldemort, but did not reveal a source for the scoop. The original Harry Potter franchise’s Voldemort was played by Ralph Fiennes. “Don’t make it ‘woke,’” said one user. “DEI crap needn’t be inserted everywhere, tbh.‚” said another. While others commented that a female villain would not bother them, another group of commenters referenced whether the series’ author JK Rowling will approve of the gender-swap. “The way JK is probably pissed about this‚” one user wrote, referencing the controversial past statements Rowling has made about transgender individuals. While it is yet unknown who has been cast for the role of the iconic villain, the main characters have already been announced. Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley), Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore), Paapa Essiedu (Severus Snape), Janet McTeer (Professor McGonagall) and Nick Frost (Hagrid) have all been cast in the series. The production began in July and is slated to be released in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max.
Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao have officially broken up after four years together. On Saturday, they posted a joint Instagram statement to their stories announcing the split: “After 4 wonderful years together, Derek and I have decided to end our relationship. Nothing dramatic happened, just the realization that we’re different people who want different things. We still care deeply about each other, are grateful for the time we shared, and will remain friends.” They then thanked everyone for “all the love and support,” before explaining their wishes going forward. “We hope that by sharing we can be given the space and grace to move forward without any speculation or drama.” Both Rehfuss and Xiao signed off on the statement. The breakup comes four years after the pair first met on Season 23 of Big Brother in 2021. They confirmed they were dating a few months after their season aired via Instagram. A year later, the couple went on to win The Amazing Race together, taking home the $1 million prize.
The Federal Trade Commission is set to take Amazon to court over claims it illegally tricked millions of people into signing up for its Prime service and made it unnecessarily difficult to quit. The lawsuit, filed in 2023 under the Biden administration, will see prosecutors accuse Amazon of using design tricks known as “dark patterns” to coerce people into signing up for Prime without realizing what they were getting into. Once they were locked into a monthly subscription, the FTC claims, the tech giant made users go through a “labyrinth” process if they wanted to cancel their accounts, requiring customers to “navigate a four-page, six-click, fifteen-option cancellation process,” which included numerous warnings and off-ramps intended to sow confusion and derail the process. So confusing was the process that it was known internally as the “Iliad flow,” the FTC claims, referring to “Homer’s epic about the long, arduous Trojan War.” In contrast, the Jeff Bezos-founded Amazon made it possible to sign up for Prime in just two clicks, and allegedly buried info about recurring charges in the small print. Jury selection for the month-long trial begins on Monday, with prosecutors set to make their opening arguments this week. The FTC is also filing a separate lawsuit against Amazon, accusing it of anticompetitive practices and running afoul of antimonopoly laws.