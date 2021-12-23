Arizona Man Charged with Sexual Assault After 6-Year-Old Victim Tests Positive for STD
An Arizona man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault after his roommate’s 6-year-old daughter was diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease. Jacob Sullivan, 26, is being held on a $103,343 bond after being charged with three counts of sexual assault of a minor. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said that investigators were alerted that the young girl had tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease at an urgent care clinic in Queen Creek, a town southeast of Phoenix, on Nov. 14. The victim reportedly told authorities during the investigation that Sullivan had sexually assaulted her while living with her and her father. “Getting this sexual predator off the streets was our number one priority,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a statement. “I am pleased with our detectives for making quick work of this suspect. I pray that the victim finds comfort and healing. We stand with her and all victims of abuse. We are here for you.”