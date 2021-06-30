Georgia Ex-Trooper Not Charged for Shooting and Killing Black Driver During Broken Taillight Stop
A grand jury has decided not to charge a former Georgia state trooper who shot and killed a Black driver during a traffic stop over a faulty taillight. Last August, the ex-trooper, Jacob Thompson, was arrested and charged with felony murder, days after his fatal shooting of 60-year-old Julian Edward Roosevelt Lewis. But, after the case was presented to a Screven County grand jury this week, the jurors decided to not indict Thompson on any of the charges against him. Lewis’ mom, Lindsay Milton, said that she believed that the ex-trooper wasn’t charged because he’s white. “They’re going to let this young man go free ‘cause my child was a Black man; no this is not going to work,” she said Tuesday, according to The New York Times. “We are going to push this to the very end.”