Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Ordered to Spend 500 Hours Registering Voters After Robocall Hoax
IF YOU CAN’T DO THE TIME...
Right-wing operatives Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman on Tuesday were ordered to spend 500 hours working at a voter registration drive as part of their sentence for targeting minority voters with thousands of robocalls giving out false information ahead of the 2020 presidential election. The conspiracy theorists last month pleaded guilty to telecommunications fraud for their scheme, which spread lies about mail-in voting, including warnings that authorities would use information from mail-in ballots to find people with outstanding warrants and unpaid credit card debt. The Cleveland-area court also sentenced the pair to two years’ probation and six months of electronic monitoring between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. “These two individuals attempted to disrupt the foundation of our democracy. Their sentence of two years’ probation and 500 hours of community work service at a voter registration drive is appropriate,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a statement.