Alabama State Worker Investigating Dog Attack Is Mauled to Death

An Alabama state worker investigating a terrible dog attack was herself mauled to death by a pack of the animals. Jacqueline Summer Beard, 58, worked for the Department of Public Health. According to AL.com, she was dispatched on Friday to the town of Red Bay, where a woman was set on by a neighbor’s dogs and ended up in the hospital in serious condition. “It is believed that Beard was attacked as she was attempting to contact the dog’s owner when she was killed by the dogs,” the Franklin County sheriff’s office said. The dogs’ owner, Brandy Dowdy, was charged with manslaughter and some of the seven dogs were euthanized.