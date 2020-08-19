Security Guard Who Told Joe Biden She Loved Him Nominates Him at DNC
‘I LOVE YOU’
A security guard who once blurted “I love you” to former Vice President Joe Biden nominated him to become president during the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night. Jacquelyn Asbie, a security guard for The New York Times, had made the comments while escorting Biden to a meeting with the paper’s editorial board. Biden’s campaign caught the moment on video, which later went viral as the team spun her excitement to meet the candidate as more important than a lost endorsement from the Times. “I take powerful people up in my elevator all the time,” Asbie said in her nomination speech Tuesday night. “They go to their important meetings. Me? I head back to the lobby. But in the short time I spent with Joe Biden, I could tell he really saw me .. I nominate my friend, Joe Biden, as the next president.”