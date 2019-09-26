CHEAT SHEET
AU REVOIR
Former French President Jacques Chirac Dies at 86
Read it at BBC News
Jacques Chirac, the former French president, has died at age 86. Chirac served two terms as president from 1995 to 2007, and is remembered in the U.S. for resisting the invasion of Iraq. He also reduced the presidential term from seven years to five. His approval rating plummeted during his second term and his later years were marked by corruption scandals. “President Jacques Chirac died this morning surrounded by his family, peacefully,” the former president’s son-in-law told AFP.