Jada Pinkett Smith: Chris Rock Asked Me Out Before Oscars Slap
SCANDALOUS
While promoting her forthcoming memoir, Worthy, Jada Pinkett Smith has already dropped some insane factoids: she and her husband, Will Smith, have been separated since 2016 despite pretending to be together in public; and, prior to Smith infamously slapping Chris Rock for cracking a dumb joke about Pinkett Smith’s baldness, Pinkett Smith says Rock asked her out. “I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce,” she told People. “And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I'd love to take you out.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren't you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumors.’ He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that.” It certainly adds another layer to the slap heard ’round the world, which Pinkett Smith told People she initially thought was a skit. “It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit,” and she asked him, “Are you okay?”