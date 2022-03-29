Jada Pinkett Smith Declares ‘Season for Healing’ After Will Smith Oscars Slap
THE PURSUIT OF HEALING
Once again, it appears the Smiths have some “healing” to do. Will Smith’s lengthy awards run of living extremely loudly culminated with an open-handed smack at the Oscars on Sunday night when the King Richard actor popped Chris Rock, who made a tasteless joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. Smith apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees minutes later during his Best Actor speech and issued a public mea culpa to Rock on Instagram Monday. Now, Pinkett Smith has responded in a post of her own: “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” she shared on Instagram Tuesday morning. Fans might recall that the Red Table Talk host used the same buzz word when she announced that she and her husband would be discussing her August Alsina “entanglement” on air in 2020. “There’s some healing that needs to happen. So I’m bringing myself to The Red Table,” she said at the time. The only question now might be how long it’ll take to convince Chris Rock to pull up a chair.