‘Family Reunion’ Actress Reported Missing in Los Angeles
Jaida Benjamin, an actress who appears in Netflix’s “Family Reunion,” has been reported missing in Los Angeles. Police say the 27-year-old was last seen in Studio City on Saturday. She was wearing pink jogging shorts, a purple crop top, and white sneakers. Benjamin’s mother, Jocinda, issued a gut-wrenching plea on Instagram on Monday: “Never thought I’d ever have to make this type of post. My baby is missing please help me find her. I can’t breathe.” Benjamin has a slew of acting credits under her belt, with appearances on “Insecure,” “The Fosters,” and “Criminal Minds,” among others.