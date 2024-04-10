Jailed Reality Star Todd Chrisley Ordered to Pay $755K in Defamation Case
SPEAK NO CHRISLEY
The legal woes are mounting for incarcerated reality TV star Todd Chrisley. An investigator from the Georgia Department of Revenue who successfully sued the onetime Chrisley Knows Best patriarch for defamation was on Thursday awarded $755,000 in damages and legal fees, according to court records obtained by the Los Angeles Times. Amy Doherty-Heinze’s defamation complaint dates back to July 2021, when she alleged that Chrisley began attacking her on social media in response to an investigation her agency conducted into his family. Even though Doherty-Heinze was not involved in the investigation, she said, Chrisley singled her out, accusing her of “a multitude of crimes and wrongdoings.” Chrisley’s attorney told People on Wednesday that they were “pleased” that Doherty-Heinze had only been awarded a fourth of the damages she’d requested, and that he was “optimistic” about appealing the decision. In 2022, Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he and his wife were found guilty of tax evasion and fraud, tricking community banks out of millions to fund their lavish lifestyle. His sentence was reduced to a decade late last year, and he is currently set to be released in November 2032.