Fifth House Republican Abandons Trump and Backs Impeachment
RISING TIDE
With one week left in his presidency, a growing cohort of Republican lawmakers are finally summoning up the courage to condemn President Donald Trump. Late Tuesday, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) became the fifth House Republican to say she will back Democratic efforts to impeach the president following last week’s riot at the Capitol. In a frank statement, the congresswoman wrote: “The president of the United States incited a riot aiming to halt the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next. That riot led to five deaths.” Beutler went on: “I believe President Trump acted against his oath of office, so I will vote to impeach him.” The House is expected to vote Wednesday on an article of impeachment accusing Trump of inciting the deadly insurrection.