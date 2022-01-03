Brazil President Bolsonaro Rushed to Hospital Because He’s Literally Full of Shit

Read it at AP
It’s not news that Brazil’s far-right anti-vaxxer President Jair Bolsonaro is full of shit—but now it appears to have been confirmed by medical practitioners. According to reports from Brazil, Bolsonaro was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Monday morning after suffering from what was described as a suspected “intestinal obstruction.” Brazilian TV network Globo reported that the president was taken to hospital immediately after landing in Sao Paulo following a New Year vacation in the southern state of Santa Catarina. Bolsonaro’s doctor, Antonio Luiz Macedo, reportedly said and he’s being examined to see if surgery might be needed. Last year, he was hospitalized after suffering an extreme case of hiccups.