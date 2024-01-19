Jair Bolsonaro’s Vaccination Records Were Falsified, Probe Finds
TERRIBLE OPSEC
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s personal vaccination records were falsified, according to a bombshell investigation carried out by the country’s current comptroller general. Records show he received a COVID-19 immunization in Sao Paulo in July 2021, Reuters reported—though a plethora of evidence was uncovered to show that the politician’s card had likely been faked. He wasn’t even in the city at the time, the investigation found, and the nurse who purportedly administered the injection denied ever seeing Bolsonaro. In addition to this information, the vaccine lot number listed on Bolsonaro’s paperwork was not yet available on the date provided. Bolsonaro’s home was raided last year in connection with the investigation—during which time he denied ever receiving the vaccine or tampering with his medical records. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic Bolsonaro repeatedly downplayed the importance of vaccination and social distancing measures while grossly exaggerating the potential side effects of immunization.