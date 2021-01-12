CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘QAnon Shaman’ Arrested in Riots Won’t Eat in Jail—Because He Needs ‘Organic Food,’ Mom Says
VITAMIN Q
Read it at Arizona Republic
The man nicknamed the “QAnon Shaman” after showing up to the riot in the U.S. Capitol bare-chested and wearing furs had his first hearing in federal court on Monday. During the hearing, Jake Angeli’s public offender told the court he hasn’t eaten since his arrest. Angeli’s mom then offered a curious explanation for his fast, telling reporters outside the courthouse that her son requires an all-organic diet in prison. “He gets very sick if he doesn’t eat organic food,” she said, according to the Arizona Republic. “He needs to eat.” Angeli, 33, is a Navy veteran. He is currently facing charges of disorderly conduct, violent entry, and being on restricted spaces within the Capitol grounds, according to the Republic.