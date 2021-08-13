The man suspected of killing five people before turning the gun on himself in a mass shooting in England on Thursday night was a Trump supporter who posted about “devil worshipers” and pedophiles in government.

The suspected shooter has been named locally as Jake Davison. He allegedly killed three females and two males dead in the port city of Plymouth in the worst mass shooting in Britain since 2010.

Before the shooting, he expressed his support for Donald Trump on his Facebook page and posted multiple self-pitying YouTube videos about how he looked, often using language common in the incel community. On his Facebook page, Davison claimed to be from Arizona, but his distinctive accent is typical of people from the south-west of England.

In one post from 2018, Davison shared a Trump quote and, when his friends made fun of him in the comments, he hit back: “Trump has proved time and time again he is indeed for the people. You may not agree with his political views (I do) but he is different from the scum like Hillary or the people running our country like the neo-con sellout that is [then-British Prime Minister] Theresa May.”

Further down in the comments, Davison wrote about conspiracy theories that sound similar to those pushed by QAnon believers, writing: “Scepticism of government is key and everyone should be ready and prepared for anything bad that could happen. I am aware much of the government is deeply flawed there are many paedophiles and even reported devil worshipers people that sell us out to foreign countries.”

Davison’s Facebook likes suggest that he was obsessed with conservative U.S. politics. He followed the pages of Trump, all of his children, and several Trump businesses, as well as pages for the NRA, Fox News, Ted Cruz, Ben Carson, and one called “Ted Nugent for President.”

In a YouTube video posted two weeks before the shooting, Davison was clearly unhappy with how his life had turned out. Under the username “Professor Waffle,” he refers to people like him as “blackpillers,” incels who believe unattractive men will never be romantically successful regardless of how much effort they put into how they look. In the video, he grabs his belly fat and bemoans his lack of motivation to get fitter.

“When you’ve worked so fucking hard, so fucking hard, and you see other fuckers that work nowhere near as hard as you, then you wake up and look at the wall and think ‘Nothing’s changed,’” he says in one clip. “I’m still in the same position, same period in life, still a fucking this, that, virgin, fat, ugly, whatever you want to call it. What’s changed? Nothing.”

In the comments, he apologized for being negative, and wrote: “Sometimes I just want one big breakthrough or one great amazing thing to happen that will reiningte my passion again. I'll keep working towards my goals and fitness but all feels like an endeavour that leads no where.”