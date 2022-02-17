Jake Gyllenhaal Shrugs Off Taylor Swift ‘All Too Well’ Drama: ‘It Has Nothing to Do With Me’
Jake Gyllenhaal did his best to duck questions about becoming the internet’s punching bag after the re-release of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well,” but indicated that Swift should take responsibility for her fans harassing him. “It has nothing to do with me,” he told Esquire, adding that he hasn’t listened to Red (Taylor’s Version). “It’s about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.”
It’s long been suspected that Gyllenhaal is the man in question in “All Too Well,” originally released in 2012, two years after the pair broke up. But he was dragged back into his past relationship’s drama when Swift released a 10-minute version of the heartbreak anthem in November. The internet promptly dogged Gyllenhaal for being a shitty-sounding boyfriend, leading the actor to disable his Instagram comments. “At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name,” he added.