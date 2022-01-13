Video: GOP Lawmaker Runs From Questions About Forged Document Saying Trump Won
NO ANSWERS
Over the past week, more and more fake state documents falsely declaring that Donald Trump won the 2020 election have come to light—but it seems the Republicans who signed them aren’t in any rush to explain. On Tuesday, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow shared five fake certificates of ascertainment that were sent to the National Archives in an ill-conceived plot to make it seem as if Trump had won states he lost in 2020. One of the Republican lawmakers who signed the fake Arizona document, state Rep. Jake Hoffman, was asked why he thought it was appropriate to sign the forgery, and who organized the effort. A clip of the encounter filmed by 12News shows Arizona Republic reporter Richard Ruelas grilling Hoffman on who presented him with the forged document to sign. Hoffman repeatedly refuses to answer, saying “you would need to ask the party chairman,” before he runs away from the conversation.