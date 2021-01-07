Republican Congressman Tests Positive for COVID Hours After Voting Against Biden Certification
Late Wednesday night, Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-KS) was on the House floor voting to support an objection to Arizona’s 11 electoral votes for Joe Biden. Hours later, he confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. A tweet from the congressman’s account said: “Late Wednesday evening, Congressman Jake LaTurner received a positive test result for COVID-19. Congressman LaTurner took the test as part of Washington DC’s travel guidelines that requires visitors be tested. He is not experiencing any symptoms at this time.” LaTurner said he will not return to the House floor until he’s cleared by a doctor. According to the Kansas City Star, LaTurner missed the vote challenging Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes after receiving his positive test result. Despite his vote in favor of striking down Arizona’s votes, the measure was rejected, 303 to 121.