YouTubers Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau Get Hitched in Vegas
YouTube stars Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau got married Sunday in a Las Vegas wedding that has surprised their fans. The couple exchanged vows in front of MTV cameras for their upcoming TV show. In the sign of a true influencer wedding, the venue’s walls were scrawled with each of their social media usernames, according to CNN. They announced their engagement on Twitter in June but gave no clue the wedding would be so soon. Earlier Sunday, Mongeau posted a video to YouTube called “I love you, Jake Paul,” telling him: “To be honest with you, with a life like mine and a path like the one I’ve walked, you don’t really meet people who understand you—ever. You just meet people who pretend to. I could never speak again and you’d be able to write out what’s in my head.”