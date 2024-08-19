Jake Paul Rages at ‘Democratic’ Crowd During NYC Boxing Event

Call it a New York welcome.

Jake Paul was greeted with sustained jeers during a Sunday press conference to promote his November boxing match against the legendary fighter Mike Tyson—and the 27-year-old social media influencer-turned-boxing sensation gave it right back.

Chants of “F–k Jake Paul” and “YouTuber” broke out nearly every time he opened his mouth, though Paul seemed to relish his role as the heel, shouting back at one point: “Shut the f–k up, New York.”

“Boo yourselves. Boo yourselves, New York,” he added. “You’re just like Mike Tyson—you were good 20 years ago. F–k you, New York. Dumbass Democratic city.”

The jab at Tyson, 58, was one of many Paul unleashed throughout Sunday’s proceedings.

Iron Mike was more subdued than his younger counterpart, who repeatedly baited him, including calling him an “old-a– motherf—er.” To jeers from the crowd, Paul said, “Yeah, you had to go on your little menopause break and postpone the fight.

“What about that, dog? I was ready before you need a little break. Your tummy hurt? Your tummy hurt still?”

Tyson replied placidly: “I feel a lot better now.”

Despite a medical scare that saw him postpone their showdown in the ring earlier this year, Mike Tyson said he is still gunning for Jake Paul’s head.

“I’m very prepared,” he confirmed. “I had a small adversity, I got sick, but I got better. I feel good.”

In late May, less than two months before the original July 20 date for their fight, Tyson suffered a reported health emergency aboard a flight from Miami to Los Angeles. A representative characterized the issue as an “ulcer flare-up.”

The pair also scuffled briefly during a photo opportunity at the press conference. Lined up face-to-face, Paul pushed Tyson back—which led to a brief period of jostling that ended without major incident.

The event was the second time Tyson and Paul have appeared onstage together in New York City in recent months to gin up excitement for their fight, which is now scheduled for Nov. 15.