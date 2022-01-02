Jake Paul Says He Will Quit Boxing if UFC Boss Dana White Accepts Five-Day Ultimatum
Unlikely
The love-to-hate influencer Jake Paul has cashed in big early in his boxing career thanks to the legions of viewers eager to see him punched in the face. Now he is offering to give that career up and do battle in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, so long as UFC boss Dana White agrees to a series of demands within five days. Paul’s list of requirements, which he posted to his Twitter account, mainly involved improving working conditions for UFC’s roster of fighters. He insisted that minimum pay be increased to $50,000 per fight, up from where he claimed it stands, at $12,000. He also demanded that the organization grant all fighters long-term healthcare and a 50 percent cut of UFC’s revenues. White had not responded by Saturday evening, but Paul’s list appears to be a tall order.