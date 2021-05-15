CHEAT SHEET
Puerto Rico Investigating Jake Paul for Golf Carting on Turtle-Nesting Beach
Jake Paul is under investigation in Puerto Rico for riding a golf cart on a protected beach during turtle-nesting season, TMZ reports. In a now-deleted video, Paul and a group of friends, including his brother Logan, can be seen illegally cruising around the beach. Puerto Rico’s Department of Natural and Environmental Resources is not looking into it. “Some media have published today a video of the influencer Jake Paul in a motor vehicle on the beach, an activity that is prohibited, the agency said in a statement. “Those who violate the law face fines and other penalties, if applicable.” TMZ reports that Paul apparently didn’t know the area was protected. The Paul brothers own a $10 million beachfront mansion in Puerto Rico.