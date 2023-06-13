Jake Tapper Asks CNN Control Room to Nix Feed of Trump’s Cafe Visit
‘ENOUGH OF THAT’
CNN anchor Jake Tapper urged his control room on Tuesday to stop playing video of Donald Trump’s visit to a Miami café, calling it nothing more than a “spectacle” and a “campaign ad.” After pleading not guilty to a 37-count indictment for allegedly mishandling classified documents, the ex-president made a preplanned post-arrest visit to Versailles, an iconic Little Havana restaurant , where he was hailed as a hero. With patrons celebrating Trump’s birthday a day early, CNN eventually returned to a studio panel moderated by Tapper. As soon as the network stopped running tape of Trump’s visit, Tapper bluntly noted to his colleagues: “To the folks in the control room, I don’t need to see any more of that. He’s trying to turn it into a spectacle and into a campaign ad. That is enough of that. We’ve seen it already.” Tapper wasn’t the only cable news host to nix footage of Trump’s Versailles stopover. “We don’t need to see that anymore, we know where he is,” MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said just after Trump entered the restaurant.